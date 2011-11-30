One Annoying Thing We Learned From The Galaxy Nexus Teardown

Photo: iFixit

While we sit here in what feels like perpetual agony waiting for Verizon and Samsung to finally announce a release date for the Galaxy Nexus, the wizards over at iFixit have already ripped the new phone apart.The most shocking revelation?



The Galaxy Nexus’ NFC antenna is located on the battery, not inside the phone itself. It’s actually more like a sticker than a “antenna,” so we’re betting that means you can just peel it off and place it elsewhere on the phone.

Still, this means if you remove the battery as is, the Galaxy Nexus loses its NFC capabilities.

That’s a major bummer, considering the early reports of the Galaxy Nexus’ poor battery life. Many people will probably want to carry a spare battery around.

