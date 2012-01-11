Actually, The Samsung Galaxy Nexus Will Have 32 GB Of Storage

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

When Sprint added the Samsung Galaxy Nexus to its website earlier this week, the details were sparse, only indicating that the phone would have Google Wallet and 16 GB of storage.Sprint has since corrected this — the phone will actually have 32 GB of storage, reports BGR.



No one knows any official dates yet, but Sprint’s LTE network is expected to launch in the middle of this year and the Galaxy Nexus will probably be available around the same time.

