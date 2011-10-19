Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's New Nexus Phone Before The Announcement Tonight

Photo: YouTube

Samsung and Google will unveil the next generation of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, at a big event in Hong Kong tonight.Along with the new OS, we’ll finally get to see the long-awaited “Galaxy Nexus” phone Samsung has been working on all year.



Based on the leaks and rumours we’ve seen, the Galaxy Nexus will boast some powerful specs. On paper, it’s even more impressive than the iPhone 4S.

We’ve also seen a bunch of leaked images and videos of Ice Cream Sandwich, which is designed to run on both phones and tablets.

To get you ready tonight’s big event, we’ve gathered all the Nexus/Ice Cream Sandwich facts and rumours we know about.

Don’t forget to check back here at 10 p.m. Eastern for our live coverage!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.