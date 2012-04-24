Verizon Drops Galaxy Nexus Price To $200

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

You can now get Google’s flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, for $199.99 with a two-year contract from Verizon.That’s a $100 drop from the original price when the phone launched in December. Sprint began selling the Galaxy Nexus Sunday for $199.99, so Verizon is likely responding to the competition.



The Galaxy Nexus stands out as one of the only devices that runs the latest version of Google’s Android operating system, called Ice Cream Sandwich.

It’s also a 4G LTE phone, meaning you get insanely fast data speeds from Verizon.

Click here for our review of the Galaxy Nexus.

