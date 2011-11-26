LEAKED: Will The Galaxy Nexus Cost Just $199.99?

An ad featuring Samsung’s still-unreleased Galaxy Nexus has appeared on a few websites, showing the phone on sale through Verizon for $199.99 on contract.



Android Police first picked up the ad, which is run through an online network that deals directly with carriers. The ads have been popping up on Android fan sites like Android Police, Phandroid, etc. But when you click the ad, it takes you to Verizon’s Holiday sale page, with no further mention of the Galaxy Nexus.

We finally confirmed with Samsung that the Galaxy Nexus won’t launch in the U.S. on Verizon until December, but we couldn’t wrestle an exact date or price out of them. Based on a bunch of leaked advertisements, many expect it to launch on December 8, with pre-orders beginning as soon as November 29.

The phone was originally supposed to launch worldwide in November, but only the U.K. and a few other countries have it now.

Assuming this ad is legit, it’s good news for those waiting for the Galaxy Nexus. Many expected the price to start at $299.99 like several other top of the line LTE phones on Verizon. Android fans should be pretty excited that their new saviour phone will be able to match the iPhone 4S on price.

Here’s the ad:

Photo: CNET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.