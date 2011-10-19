Whoops! The Galaxy Nexus Is Already On Samsung's Website

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus, the first phone to run Google’s Android Ice Cream Sandwich, is already on Samsung’s website.



A quick search for “Galaxy Nexus” on samsung.com pulls up the image we posted above. (h/t to This Is My Next for discovering this!)

Unfortunately, the link to visit the “Galaxy Nexus” page is dead right now.

The image looks exactly like the one that leaked earlier this morning. Plus, the description confirms the phone will be a Verizon exclusive in the U.S.

We’ll have more for you tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern as we cover Samsung and Google’s announcement live!

