LEAKED: Photos And Specs Of Samsung's Galaxy Nexus

An image and official specs for Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus phone have leaked this morning, just hours before the company is expected to unveil the device in Hong Kong.The leaked photo comes from the Italian blog Android HD.



The phone was confirmed in a tweet by Japanese carrier Docomo.

The specs are pretty much in line with the rumours we’ve been hearing for months now:

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

5 MP Camera that records 1080p HD video

NFC

AMOLED HD Screen, 4.65 inches

1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 1 GB RAM

We’ll know everything for sure tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern when Samsung announces the Galaxy Nexus from Hong Kong. Tune in for our live coverage!

