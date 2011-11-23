CONFIRMED: Samsung Galaxy Nexus U.S. Launch Is In December

Photo: Samsung U.K. Twitter

There’s been a lot of confusion as to when Samsung and Google’s Galaxy Nexus would launch in the U.S.When the phone was first announced, the company said it would be available in November.



Well, November is almost over.

We just got confirmation from Samsung that the Galaxy Nexus will launch on Verizon in December instead. Still no word on pricing or an exact release date.

The unlocked GSM model of the Galaxy Nexus launched last week in the U.K. and a few other locations.

