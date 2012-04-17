Samsung's Galaxy Nexus Is Coming To Sprint April 22 At An Amazing Price

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Sprint just announced that the Galaxy Nexus will be available on Sprint starting April 22.It’ll cost $199.99 with a two-year contract. You can pre-order the phone starting today.



The Galaxy Nexus on Sprint will also come with Google Wallet, making it only the second device to offer the mobile payments service.

If you activate Google Wallet within a week after buying the Galaxy Nexus, you’ll get a $10 credit. Sprint and Google will give you an extra $40 Google Wallet credit a few weeks later. (That’s $50 in real money).

The pricing is pretty good too. Verizon still sells the Galaxy Nexus for $300, but we imagine that price will go down soon.

Finally, the Galaxy Nexus will be able to connect to Sprint’s upcoming 4G LTE network. LTE provides download speeds that can be about as fast as your cable or DSL modem. Sprint’s LTE network isn’t live yet though, and will only launch in six cities in a few months.

The Galaxy Nexus is by far our favourite Android phone right now. It runs an unaltered version of the newest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, meaning you’ll get all the latest and greatest features from Google.

