Now A Samsung Exec Says The Galaxy Nexus Was Not Designed To Avoid Apple Patents

Samsung’s Won-Pyo Hong spoke at All Things D’s AsiaD conference a few hours ago and attempted to squash reports that the new Galaxy Nexus was not designed to avoid Apple patents.He called those reports “rumours.”



Hong’s statement conflicts with what Samsung’s mobile president JK Shin told a bunch of press in Hong Kong. Shin said the Galaxy Nexus was designed to avoid conflicts rival patents.

It’s likely that Hong and Shin meant to describe the design process for all Samsung devices. Production for the Galaxy Nexus began months and months ago, before all the recent patent mess with Apple. It makes sense that Samsung always has patents in mind when designing all its stuff, not just the Galaxy Nexus.

