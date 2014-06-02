Samsung Is Working On A Giant Phone That's Almost The Size Of An IPad Mini

Samsung may be preparing to launch a giant phone the size of a tablet, according to a recent FCC filing first spotted by SamMobile.

The device features a 7-inch screen, which is about the size of Google’s Nexus 7 tablet and slightly smaller than an iPad mini (7.9-inches).

It’s always possible that the device is actually a tablet rather than a phone, but there are a few indicators that suggest it may be the latter.

Three antennas are seen along the bottom and upper left corner of the gadget, and the FCC label classifies the device as a “mobile phone.” Regardless of how Samsung decides to market this thing, it looks like you’ll be able to make phone calls with it.

Judging by the hardware, Samsung’s mystery “phablet” will likely be on the cheap side. It will feature a 720 display, which is considered high definition but isn’t as sharp as the 1080p screens you’ll find on today’s high-end tablets and smartphones. It also runs on a processor that’s a few generations old and comes with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean as its operating system, which is one generation behind the newest KitKat flavour of Android.

Samsung is no stranger to launching giant smartphones. It basically popularised the phablet in the U.S. smartphone market when it launched the original 5.3-inch Galaxy Note back in 2012, and its 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega dwarfs normal-sized smartphones. It’s possible that this unnamed device is another version of the Galaxy Mega, but we won’t know for sure until Samsung makes an announcement.

The FCC filing has popped up just as rumours are suggesting that Apple will extend the screen size of its iPhone. The iPhone 6 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch display, which is nearly an inch larger than the current iPhone’s 4-inch screen. The company is also rumoured to release an even larger iPhone with a 5.5-inch display, although some reports have suggested that this phone could be delayed until 2015 due to production issues.

