Samsung Has A New Galaxy Phone That Hints What Our Smartphone Cameras Will Be Able To Do One Day

Steve Kovach

Samsung has a history of experimenting with crazy gadgets and form factors. On Monday night, it announced a new device that tries to merge the benefits of a digital camera with an Android smartphone.

Think of the Galaxy K Zoom as a digital camera strapped to the back of one of Samsung’s Galaxy phones. From the front, it looks a lot like the new Galaxy S5, but with a slightly smaller screen. The 20.7 megapixel camera on the back includes a 10x optical zoom that pops out just like a regular digital camera.

Samsung Galaxy K ZoomSteve Kovach/Business Insider

As you’d expect, the phone is very thick and heavy to make room for that camera. There’s also a giant bulge on the back, meaning the phone can’t sit flat on the table.

Samsung galaxy k zoom with samsung galaxy s5Steve Kovach/Business Insider

The Galaxy K Zoom has a bunch of shooting modes too. Some are pointless, like the “Selfie Alarm” that lets you take a selfie using the rear camera. The phone’s software can automatically detect your face and rapidly beeps when it’s about to snap the selfie.

Samsung galaxy k zoom shooting modesSteve Kovach/Business Insider

But other modes like object tracking are very useful. You can tell the camera app to follow a moving object so you don’t have to constantly refocus on it.

The Galaxy K Zoom will come in blue, white, and black, just like the Galaxy S5. (No gold version though.)

Samsung galaxy k zoom black and whiteSteve Kovach/Business Insider

Samsung will only sell the Galaxy K Zoom in international markets like Asia and Europe. The company launched a similar device called the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom in the U.S. last year, but it was a dud. Samsung says camera phones like these tend to be more popular overseas, so there’s very little chance the Galaxy K Zoom will ever come to the U.S.

At first blush, the Galaxy K Zoom feels pretty gimmicky. It’s not an appealing tradeoff to sacrifice thinness and design for a really nice camera packed into a bulky smartphone. But the phone does give us a look at how Samsung is thinking about its smartphone cameras. It’s possible some of those features, like object tracking, could make it into Samsung’s mainstream devices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

android sai-us samsung