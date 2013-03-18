BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: How Samsung's Galaxy Is Closing The Sales Gap With The iPhone

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Photo: Raymond James

Apple iPhone Sales Vs. Samsung Galaxy (Barron’s)

Among those contemplating Samsung’s challenge to Apple following the debut of the Galaxy S4 smartphone, Tavis McCourt with Raymond James relied mostly on some interesting infographics. McCourt confines himself to the simple observation that “iPhone shipments since 2010 (when Samsung launched the Galaxy line) still dwarf Galaxy sales, but Samsung is closing the gap.” McCourt thinks Apple’s iPhone again outsold Galaxy this quarter, but that the positions will reverse next quarter. Read >>The 10 Worst Things You’re Doing With Your Smartphone (Popular Mechanics)

Despite increasing threats to smartphones, security still seems lax among most users. Millions of people make these smartphone security mistakes every day.

Skipping security software Ignoring software updates Skipping passwords or PINs Jailbreaking or rooting Answering texts from strangers Using public Wi-Fi networks Downloading malicious apps Clicking dangerous links Infecting your computer via your phone Assuming you won’t be attacked

Protect yourself. Read >>

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Apple Stock Has Outperformed Samsung For A Decade (All Things Digital)

Something to consider amid all the hand-wringing over the recent downdraft in Apple’s share price and concerns that the company has finally been outflanked by Samsung: The South Korean company’s ascendancy is very recent and, when measured by stock price, not nearly as pronounced as one might think. Samsung’s stock trades on the South Korean stock exchange, so it’s not often mentioned in the typical Apple vs. Samsung smartphone smack-down story. So consider this: According to figures pulled together by Bespoke Investment Group, Apple’s share price has risen 5,749 per cent over the last decade. Meanwhile, Samsung’s stock has increased just 373 per cent. It’s only since March of 2012 that Samsung shares have outperformed Apple’s. Read >>

Photo: Gartner

The Better Smartphone Comeback Play (The Motley Fool)

Let’s face it: The smartphone revolution hasn’t been kind to every company that’s been trying to make it out there. Back in the day, it was Nokia that ruled the smartphone world with its Symbian mobile operating system, but once the iPhone caught the consumer’s eye, everything started to change. Enterprise-entrenched BlackBerry largely held its own in terms of market share until 2010, when enterprises began reducing their dependence on the company’s solutions. Although BlackBerry and Nokia have experienced their share of hardships in recent years, both come with an arsenal of new offerings hoping to change their statuses in the smartphone world. Which company has the best chances of success in 2013? It’s not a cut-and-dry answer. Read >>Smartphone Ad Rates Are Less Than One-Third Of Desktop Prices (The Motley Fool)

Three years ago, as mobile was exploding, everyone wanted a piece of the market. After all, soon everyone would soon have a smartphone in his pocket, how could this not be the next tech gold rush? Yet enthusiasm for mobile advertising has waned. Two companies that specialize in the field, Velti and Millennial Media, are two of the worst performing stocks across the past year. Overall, smartphone advertising rates stand at an RPM (the price paid per thousand page impressions) of $1.31, according to eMarketer, which is well below the $4.70 average on desktops. All hope isn’t lost. While mobile advertising in apps and banner ads might be in trouble, mobile search advertising could be in good shape. But the rise and fall of mobile ad companies is a warning sign. Read >>

Why Mobile, Why Now? (New Relic)

Mobile is the most disruptive thing to happen to computing, application building and (on the end-user side) data consumption since the rise of the Internet.

Fact: eBay sells 10,000 cars a week on mobile and predicts billions in mobile commerce Fact: Network-connected native apps are becoming the new “end points” for enterprise apps Fact: Mobile allows us to re-imagine EVERYTHING.

It goes without saying that smartphones and other mobile devices have reached an impressive level of ubiquity. Read >>

Photo: New Relic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.