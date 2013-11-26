Samsung Has A New Phone With A Screen That's The Perfect Size For Watching Movies

Samsung has

unveileda brand new smartphone today called the Galaxy Grand 2.

The Android-powered device looks a lot like the flagship Galaxy S4, but with a slightly larger screen at 5.25 inches.

Features include a high-definition screen with a 16:9 HD ratio perfectly suited for watching movies, playing games, and other entertainment features. Also, Samsung incorporated a multi-tasking ability into phone allowing users to open and use two apps at the same time on the same screen.

That 16:9 screen ratio means you won’t see any black bars when watching a widescreen movie.

An interesting addition to this Galaxy gadget are several smart features found on the phone. Adding another layer to the intuitive experience, the Galaxy Grand can do functions like sync multiple devices through Samsung Link or users can listen to music or share documents through Group Play.

No release date & price have been announced but the Galaxy Grand will be available in white, black and pink.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.