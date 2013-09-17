You Can Pre-Order Samsung's New Smart Watch This Week

AT&T and T-Mobile will start accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s new smart watch, the Galaxy Gear, and its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note III this week.

The Galaxy Gear will cost $US299 and will only work with the Galaxy Note III. (Samsung is working on software updates for its other Galaxy phones to make them compatible with the Gear.)

AT&T will start taking pre-orders for the Note III/Gear on September 17. It’ll sell the Note III for $US299 with a two-year contract. T-Mobile will sell the Note III for $US200 down and $US21 per month for 24 months. Both devices officially go on sale October 2.

So what are these new gizmos?

The Galaxy Gear is Samsung’s first modern smart watch. It connects to the Galaxy Note III using Bluetooth and can show you notifications like incoming calls and emails on a tiny touch screen. It also has a camera built into the strap and can accept voice commands.

The Galaxy Note III is the third generation of Samsung’s phablet. It has a giant, 5.7-inch screen and a special pen for writing or doodling.

