All The Cool Things The Samsung Galaxy Gear Smart Watch Does

The Samsung Galaxy Gear

Samsung announced its first Android-powered smart watch called the Galaxy Gear today.

The Galaxy Gear syncs via Bluetooth with a new smartphone Samsung announced today called the Galaxy Note III. The smart watch has a tiny, 1.6-inch touchscreen display that shows you incoming texts, emails, and phone calls. It also has limited control functions for the Galaxy Note III.

The new device is a pretty significant step for Samsung. It’s the first major smart watch to launch in the emerging wearable technology space. It’s also significant because Samsung’s chief rival Apple is said to be working on a smart watch of its own.

We got to spend some time with the Galaxy Gear today at Samsung’s big launch event in New York. Check out how it works in the gallery below.

First thing's first. The Galaxy Gear needs to pair with Samsung's Galaxy Note III in order to work. You use a special app called Gear Manager to sync the two devices. The Gear Manager app lets you change the kind of clock that appears on the Galaxy Gear screen. Here's a fancy-looking analogue clock. You can also use Gear Manager to locate your Galaxy Gear if you lost it somewhere in your house. Tap the green Start button. Whoa! The Galaxy Gear starts buzzing and beeping like crazy. That should make it easy enough to find. Swipe across that red 'X' to stop the noise. Right now, only a handful of third-party apps work on the Galaxy Gear. Unfortunately, you can't use popular services like Facebook or Twitter yet. Samsung says it's working with developers to add more apps in the future. Now let's test out the Galaxy Gear. Press the button on the side to wake it up. You see the time when you first switch it on. Swipe across the screen to view your apps. This is the music app that lets you control the music you're listening to through your Galaxy Note III. A pedometer app can monitor how many steps you've taken. It syncs with a health-tracking app called S Health on the Galaxy Note III. Here's a look at the settings menu. It's pretty standard. This is the apps menu. You swipe left to right to view more apps. There's a camera built into the strap. Here's what it looks like when you launch the camera app. It's a bit awkward to take photos though because the lens is perpendicular to the screen. All photos are sent via Bluetooth to your Galaxy Note III. There's a microphone on the bottom for voice commands and phone calls. The microphone taps into S Voice, Samsung's voice assistant that's sort of like Apple's Siri on the iPhone. You can use voice commands on the Galaxy Gear to set your alarm, make a call to someone in your contacts list, or get the local weather. Here's the phone dialer. The calls are actually made on your Galaxy Note III, but the Galaxy Gear acts as a speaker phone. This is what it looks like when you're calling someone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.