Here's How Samsung's New Commercial Brilliantly Transformed The Smart Watch From Sci-Fi To Reality

It’s likely you watched shows like “Star Trek” or “The Jetsons” as a kid and wished you had the same awesome tech the characters were using.

Now you can, thanks to Samsung, which launched its Galaxy Gear, a watch that syncs with the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone.

Reviews for the Galaxy Gear have been mostly negative, but everyone seems to be enjoying Samsung’s marketing campaign for the device.

The commercial for the watch, which aired this weekend, shows the evolution of fictional smart watches into the actual thing.

