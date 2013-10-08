Here's How Samsung's New Commercial Brilliantly Transformed The Smart Watch From Sci-Fi To Reality

Caroline Moss
Screen Shot 2013 10 07 at 10.13.21 AMScreenshot/YouTube

It’s likely you watched shows like “Star Trek” or “The Jetsons” as a kid and wished you had the same awesome tech the characters were using.
Now you can, thanks to Samsung, which launched its Galaxy Gear, a watch that syncs with the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone.

Reviews for the Galaxy Gear have been mostly negative, but everyone seems to be enjoying Samsung’s marketing campaign for the device.

The commercial for the watch, which aired this weekend, shows the evolution of fictional smart watches into the actual thing.

1946: The iconic 'Dick Tracy' watch.

1962: 'The Jetsons' were the most high-tech family in space. Here's how the cartoon imagined smart watches.

1967: From 'Johnny Sokko and His Flying Robot'.

1979: And of course, 'Star Trek' takes the cake.

1982: The 'Knight Rider' theme song conjures up memories of this device.

1983: 'Inspector Gadget' had everything a techie could ever dream of.

1987: The evil alien in 'Predator' had some good wearable technology.

1993: This gadget was how the 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' communicated with each other.

2013: Samsung's point is that it's the first company to make the smart watch something real.

Not just another gizmo from science fiction.

You can read Business Insider's review on the product here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.