Samsung Is Showing A Really Good Commercial For Its New Galaxy Gear Smart Watch During Football Today

Samsung’s new smart watch, the Galaxy Gear, may be getting poor reviews, but the commercials for the gadget are pretty sweet.

The Gear is an Android-powered watch that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth. It shows incoming notifications like calls and texts and lets you make and receive calls using a built-in speaker and microphone. For more details, check out our full Galaxy Gear review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Gear commercials take you through a timeline of fictional watches from shows and movies like “The Jetsons”, “Star Trek”, and “Dick Tracy”. The kicker seems to be that after decades of dreaming about smart watches, Samsung has finally made one.

Here are the ads:

