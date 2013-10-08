Apple Bloggers Say Samsung's Galaxy Gear Commercial Looks Like The First Ad For The IPhone

This weekend, Samsung began running television ads for the new Galaxy Gear Smartwatch, which features an homage to wearable technology from Hollywood favourites: “Star Trek”, “The Jetsons”, and “Inspector Gadget,” to name a few.

But Apple bloggers aren’t impressed.

MacRumors posted today that the new ad for the Samsung watch is a little too similar to the ad for the first generation iPhone. The Apple ad, dubbed “hello”, was a montage of movie and television characters saying “hello” in their respective roles.

Here is the Samsung ad:

And here’s the Apple ad:

