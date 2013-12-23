SAMSUNG: You'll Get The Girl If You Buy Our New Smart Watch

Samsung has a really bizarre new commercial for its Galaxy Gear smart watch.

In the spot, two men compete over a cute blonde by trying to impress her with their gadget prowess on the ski slopes. One man just has a smartphone and the other has a a smartphone paired to the Galaxy Gear. Smartphone-Only Man can’t compete because he’s constantly fumbling to use his smartphone with his gloves. Eventually, he drops his phone off the ski lift.

But Galaxy Gear Man is able to impress the woman by showing off its voice control features and the way it can control his phone’s functions like music.

Spoiler alert: Galaxy Gear Man gets the girl in the end.

The whole spot is very, very odd. We first saw it on The Verge and 9to5Google.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.