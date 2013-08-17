Bloomberg Confirms That Samsung Will Beat Apple's iWatch To Market Next Month

A patent filing to Samsung’s Galaxy Gear.

Bloomberg reports today that Samsung will in fact announce a new Android-powered smartwatch called the Galaxy Gear on September 4.

The story backs up other reports on smaller tech sites like Sam Mobile. The Galaxy Gear will be announced along with the Galaxy Note III, the third-generation of Samsung’s flagship “phablet,” or a phone with a giant screen.

Bloomberg says the Galaxy Gear will be able to surf the Web, display emails, and let you make phone calls.

Presumably, the Gear will also be able to sync with your smartphone to display incoming calls, texts, and other notifications.

As for the he Note III, the new phone is said to have a nearly 6-inch screen and will have the same special “S Pen” stylus as other Galaxy Note tablets and phones.

The timing of the announcement is pretty significant. Apple will hold an event just six days later, on September 10, to announce its new iPhone.

It’s also been widely reported that Apple is working on a smartwatch, which the press has dubbed the iWatch, but won’t launch until 2014 at the earliest. The Galaxy Gear is an opportunity for Samsung to get ahead of an Apple.

