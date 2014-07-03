This Is What Samsung's Next iPhone Competitor Might Look Like

@evleaks Samsung’s alleged Galaxy F

Samsung is reportedly planning to release a new phone that finally ditches the plastic design we’ve seen for years in favour of a more attractive metal build.

Rumours about Samsung’s metal-crafted smartphone have been swirling for months, and Twitter account @evleaks has posted a new image showing what it may look like.

Rumoured to be called the Galaxy F, the front of the device looks nearly identical to that of the Galaxy S5. The back appears to feature a new spun metal design, but it’s impossible to tell if it’s legitimate based on @evleaks’ photo.

It’s possible that the metallic design is actually just a textured plastic meant to simulate a more durable experience, similar to LG’s recently unveiled G3 smartphone.

Samsung could be planning to launch the Galaxy F in time to deter smartphone shoppers from flocking toward the iPhone 6.

The time stamp on Samsung’s alleged press rendering shows the date as Sept. 12, which would fall right around the time Apple is expected to reveal its next smartphone.

A metal-made phone from Samsung could give the company an even bigger edge on the competition. When the original HTC One was released in 2013, critics praised the device for its elegant unibody aluminium design. It was regarded as one of the only Android phones that could really stand up to the iPhone in terms of aesthetics.

Samsung already launched a new version of the Galaxy S5 with a sharper screen and faster processor in June, but it’s only available in Korea. It’s unclear if this alleged Galaxy F will come with any other improvements beyond its new design and whether or not it will hit the U.S.

