Samsung is launching a new pair of wireless earbuds, and it sounds like they will have one big advantage over Apple's AirPods

Samsung is launching a new pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Plus, the successor to the model it launched last year.

The new model has longer battery life and a shortcut for accessing Spotify with one tap in addition to other improvements.

What might make the Galaxy Buds Plus stand out is the long battery life that Samsung is claiming. The company says the new earbuds should offer 11 hours of playback, which is significantly longer than the five hours Apple claims for its AirPods.

Apple may dominate the market for truly wireless earbuds, but Samsung is eager to catch up.

The company is releasing a new pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Plus that come with longer battery life, an additional microphone, and new colour options. They cost $US150, making them cheaper than both the standard $US159 AirPods and $US250 AirPods Pro.

The new Galaxy Buds Plus have two characteristics that differentiate them from Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. First, based on Samsung’s claims, it sounds like the earbuds will have a very long battery life. The company says they should offer 11 hours of playback, and then another 11 hours of battery life when stored in their case.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro offer five hours of listening on a single charge. If you use features like active noise cancellation and transparency on the Pro model, you’ll get 4.5 hours instead of five. Apple also says you’ll get 24 hours of listening time through additional charges through the AirPods case.

Based on these claims, it sounds like Samsung’s earbuds can last more than twice as long as Apple’s AirPods when it comes to playback. It’s also a huge jump in battery life compared to the previous-generation Galaxy Buds, which can last for six hours on a charge when in use.

The Galaxy Buds Plus also come with another new feature: a shortcut that launches Spotify when you tap on an earbud. Apple’s AirPods, by comparison, allow you to trigger Siri, play, pause, or stop audio content, skip to the next track, or navigate to the last song through touch gestures. But there’s no option for launching third-party apps like Spotify with a single tap through AirPods.

But Samsung’s new wireless earbuds are missing a crucial feature found on the AirPods Pro: noise cancellation. However, they’re also $US100 less expensive than the AirPods Pro so it’s not surprising to see them lacking a few features found on Apple’s pricier rival. The Galaxy Buds Plus are also less expensive than Apple’s standard AirPods that don’t offer noise cancellation.

Still, Counterpoint Research’s Liz Lee wrote in a report on Tuesday that Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Buds would probably have to offer new features like noise cancellation to grab some market share from Apple. The iPhone maker accounted for 47% of the global truly wireless earbud space in 2019, while Samsung accounted for around 6%, Counterpoint said

Otherwise, the new Galaxy Buds have two outer microphones, one inner microphone, and a two-way dynamic speaker.

Still, it’s another sign that Samsung is hoping to challenge Apple’s dominance in the growing market for wireless earbuds, particularly by launching cheaper models that work across iOS and Android. Apple led the global market for all wearables in the third quarter of 2019 thanks to its popular AirPods and Apple Watch, according to the International Data Corporation. The IDC’s research also found that ear-worn devices were the most popular in the wearable tech category, according for almost half of the market. Samsung, by comparison, placed in third in the wearables market after Apple and Chinese tech giant Xiaomi.

