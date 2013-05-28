Samsung Has Another Announcement Coming Up

Samsung sent out invitations to the press today for a London-based event announcing new products in its Galaxy and ATIV line of products. It takes place on June 20.



Samsung uses the Galaxy branding for its Android phones and tablets and ATIV for its Windows phones and tablets. Most expect Samsung to announce an update to its mid-range Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab. The Galaxy Tab 3 has leaked several times over the last few months.

It’s also possible Samsung will announce the Galaxy S4 Active, a new version of its Galaxy S4 flagship phone that’s more resistant to damage.

