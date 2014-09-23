Samsung's New Metal Galaxy Phone, The Galaxy Alpha, Is Coming To AT&T On Sept. 26

Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung’s new Galaxy Alpha will be available exclusively through AT&T starting Sept. 26.

The phone will cost $US199.99 on a two-year contact with AT&T, or $US25.55 per month through AT&T’s Next 18 plan or $US30.65 per month if you choose the carriers Next 12 payment option.

The Galaxy Alpha was initially unveiled in early August, but this is the first time we’re hearing about Samsung’s launch plans for the US market. The phone debuted in the UK earlier this month through various retailers such as Vodaphone, Carphone Warehouse, EE, and Phones4U, among others.

AT&T will sell the phone in three colours: Charcoal Black, Dazzling White, and Frosted Gold.

The Galaxy Alpha sets itself apart from Samsung’s other releases with its metallic chamfered edges. This makes the phone’s rim look slightly similar to that of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s.

The Galaxy Alpha is slightly smaller than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S5, since it comes with a 4.7-inch 720p screen. The S5, by comparison, comes with a larger and sharper 5.1-inch 1080p display. The Alpha also comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2.1-megapixel front camera. Expect to see Samsung’s photography features like Dual Camera and Beauty Face, among others.

This isn’t the first time AT&T has locked in deals with Samsung to release their phones exclusively. The Galaxy S5 Active, which is the more rugged version of the company’s flagship phone, is only available through AT&T. Last year, AT&T was also the only carrier to sell the red version of the Galaxy S4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.