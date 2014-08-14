This Is Samsung's New, Metal Galaxy Smartphone -- The Galaxy Alpha

Samsung The Galaxy Alpha.

After months of speculation, Samsung has taken the wraps off its Galaxy Alpha — a mid-range smartphone with a metallic design that makes it stand out from the company’s previous devices.

Just as leaks had indicated, the Galaxy Alpha comes with metal, chamfered edges surrounding its body. It looks a bit similar to the iPhone’s aluminium outline.

Judging by Samsung’s press renderings and promotional video, it seems to feature a smooth back rather than the dimpled rear panel seen on the Galaxy S5. Samsung also says this is one of its slimmest devices to date at less than 7 millimeters thick.

The Galaxy Alpha comes with a 4.7-inch 720p screen, a little smaller and less sharp than that of the Galaxy S5, which features a 5.1-inch 1080p display. The Alpha comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2.1-megapixel front camera, and just like its flagship you can expect all the same photography features such as Dual Camera and Beauty Face among others.

The phone will be available in the beginning of September in “Charcoal Black,” “Dazzling White,” “Frosted Gold,” “Scuba Blue,” and “Sleek Silver.” It will also come with a fingerprint scanner in the home button just like the Galaxy S5, but Samsung has not mentioned how much it will cost just yet. Chances are it will be a little less expensive than the company’s current flagship.

Samsung is playing up the Galaxy Alpha’s design, saying that it has unveiled its “new design approach” with the smartphone. Other than its metal rim, the Alpha is slightly more square and less round that the company’s previous offerings.

Check out Samsung’s video below to get a better idea of what the Galaxy Alpha looks like.

