LEAKED: Here's What Samsung's New Metal Galaxy Phone Looks Like Next To The IPhone 5s

Samsung is expected to unveil a new phone called the Galaxy Alpha in the near future — a device that’s smaller than the Galaxy S5 but is rumoured to feature metal edges similar to Apple’s iPhone.

While the Korean smartphone maker hasn’t officially shared any plans regarding its future products, new photos claim to show the Galaxy Alpha alongside the iPhone 5s.

If the photos published by Twitter account @culeaks (via Phone Arena) turn out to be legitimate, the Galaxy Alpha may be thinner than Apple’s flagship smartphone.

Samsung is rumoured to take the wraps off its Galaxy Alpha any day now. Last week, Sam Mobile reported that the phone could debut on August 4, although we haven’t heard anything from Samsung yet. Other than its metal edges, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy phone is expected to come with a 4.7-inch screen, a powerful processor, and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

The newly published photos are just few of many leaked images that have emerged in recent weeks. Earlier this week, pictures of the Galaxy Alpha in white appeared online.

Here’s another photo from @culeaks showing the purported back of the Galaxy Alpha:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.