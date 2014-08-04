Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone Looks An Awful Lot Like The IPhone

Samsung might release a new Galaxy Phone that looks suspiciously similar to the iPhone, if newly leaked photos turn out to be legitimate.

A user in China’s social forum Weibo has posted images of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Alpha, which could have polished metal chamfered edges just like Apple’s smartphone.

The photos were first spotted and republished by tech blog GForGames.

Rumours about the Galaxy Alpha have been circulating for months, but these new photos are some of the clearest images we’ve seen yet.

The Galaxy Alpha appears to be smaller than the Galaxy S5 and features a more square design than Samsung’s current flagship.

While previous leaks have shown the Galaxy Alpha in black, this is the first time we’re seeing the phone in white.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Alpha in the near future, but the company has yet to make any mention of the phone.

Blog Sam Mobile, which has a solid track record when it comes to reporting leaks about unannounced Samsung products, predicted last week that the company could unveil the Alpha today, August 4.

Here are a couple of photos that show the front of the phone.

