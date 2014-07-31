LEAKED: Samsung's Metal Galaxy Phone Is Probably Coming Next Week

Samsung may unveil its next Galaxy smartphone as early as next week, according to Sam Mobile, a blog with a strong track record when it comes to leaking Samsung product releases.
The Galaxy Alpha, which is rumoured to feature a semi-metal design and a smaller screen than the Galaxy S5, could debut on August 4.
The leak comes just after Sam Mobile published a handful of photos claiming to show the device alongside a Galaxy S5.
Although the Galaxy Alpha’s metal edges may make it seem more premium, it probably won’t be a high-end device like the S5.
Judging by the hardware that’s been leaked in recent reports, it seems to fall into the mid-range space. We haven’t heard any rumours about how much it will cost just yet.
For months, rumours have pointed to a metal Galaxy phone, but previous leaks said the phone would feature an all-metal back.
The phone shown in Sam Mobile’s photos has the same faux-leather back we’ve seen on Samsung’s recent phones, but with a metal lining.
