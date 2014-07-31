LEAKED: Samsung's Metal Galaxy Phone Is Probably Coming Next Week

Lisa Eadicicco
Galaxy alpha 6SamMobileThis may be the Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung may unveil its next Galaxy smartphone as early as next week, according to Sam Mobile, a blog with a strong track record when it comes to leaking Samsung product releases.

The Galaxy Alpha, which is rumoured to feature a semi-metal design and a smaller screen than the Galaxy S5, could debut on August 4.

The leak comes just after Sam Mobile published a handful of photos claiming to show the device alongside a Galaxy S5.

Although the Galaxy Alpha’s metal edges may make it seem more premium, it probably won’t be a high-end device like the S5.

Judging by the hardware that’s been leaked in recent reports, it seems to fall into the mid-range space. We haven’t heard any rumours about how much it will cost just yet.

For months, rumours have pointed to a metal Galaxy phone, but previous leaks said the phone would feature an all-metal back.

The phone shown in Sam Mobile’s photos has the same faux-leather back we’ve seen on Samsung’s recent phones, but with a metal lining.

