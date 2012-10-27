New Samsung Galaxy S III Ad Touts Sex Video Capabilities

Rather than focusing on Apple-bashing, Samsung’s new ad for the Galaxy S III uses an different but equally edgy pitch: the new phone is good for making, and viewing, sex videos, the company suggests.
The ad follows a husband who is leaving for a business trip. To show how easy it is to share videos and other data — you just rub the back of your phones together — his tutu-wearing daughters tell him that they made him a video to watch when he’s gone. Then his wife bends over to his open taxi window and whispers that she made him a video too, but he “probably shouldn’t watch it on the plane.”
And we know what that means! “The next big thing is here.”
72andSunny does Samsung’s advertising.
