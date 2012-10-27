New Samsung Galaxy S III Ad Touts Sex Video Capabilities

Rather than focusing on Apple-bashing, Samsung’s new ad for the Galaxy S III uses an different but equally edgy pitch: the new phone is good for making, and viewing, sex videos, the company suggests.



The ad follows a husband who is leaving for a business trip. To show how easy it is to share videos and other data — you just rub the back of your phones together — his tutu-wearing daughters tell him that they made him a video to watch when he’s gone. Then his wife bends over to his open taxi window and whispers that she made him a video too, but he “probably shouldn’t watch it on the plane.”

And we know what that means! “The next big thing is here.”

72andSunny does Samsung’s advertising.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

