Samsung's Thinnest Galaxy Phone Ever Is Coming Soon -- Here's What It Looks Like

It looks like Samsung is preparing to release another Galaxy phone with a metal design just like the Galaxy Alpha, and this one will be its thinnest yet.

The Galaxy A7 just appeared in China’s Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center, as blog Phone Arena spotted, suggesting that Samsung is likely to announce the phone soon. Here’s what it looks like from the front and the side.

The device will reportedly be available in black and white colour options, and measure 6.3mm thin.

That makes it even slimmer than 6.7mm Galaxy A5, which the company said was its thinnest smartphone to date. It’s also thinner than the iPhone 6, which is 6.9mm.

The phone will come with a 5.5-inch 1080p screen, 16GB of storage space, 2GB of memory, and a processor with eight different cores.

Most high-end smartphones come with processors that include four cores, and the more cores there are in a processor the better it should be able to multitask. On paper, this technically means Samsung’s new phone should be able to juggle multiple tasks more easily than some of its rivals.

It also seems like the Galaxy A7 will be available in China at launch through carrier China Telecom. The phone also passed through the Federal Communications Commission recently, so there’s a chance we’ll see it in the United States too.

The Galaxy A7 would be the third phone in Samsung’s new line of A-series smartphones. Based on what we’ve learned, it sounds like it will be a higher-end device when compared to the Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5.

