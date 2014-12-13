Samsung's Next Metal Galaxy Phone Sounds Like It's Going To Be Amazing -- Here's Everything We Know About It

Samsung is expected to release a new metal smartphone similar to its Galaxy Alpha called the Galaxy A7 sometime soon.

And, based on what we’ve heard so far, it’s shaping up to be a really nice phone.

The Galaxy A7 passed through China’s equivalent of the FCC recently. Based on images included in the document it looks like it will have the same metal edges as the Galaxy Alpha and Galaxy Note 4.

The dimensions revealed in the filing suggest it will be Samsung’s thinnest phone to date.

We have no idea when Samsung will announce the A7, but that filing combined with multiple reports from blog Sam Mobile give us a pretty clear idea of what to expect.

Sam Mobile has a decent track record when it comes to reporting Samsung-related leaks, and here are a handful of details the website recently dug up about the Galaxy A7.

The Galaxy A7, is Sam Mobile’s report holds true, will have a large 5.5-inch screen with a 1080p resolution. That’s the same size as the iPhone 6 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 2.

The phone will reportedly run on the same processor as Samsung's Galaxy Note 4, which means it will be pretty powerful. The chip itself is made by Samsung and is called the Exynos 5433.

The Galaxy A7 will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. So the main camera will have slightly fewer megapixels than that of the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S5 (16 vs. 13), but the front camera should be noticeably better ( 2 megapixels versus 5 for the Galaxy A7).

Samsung's new metal phone will be the company's thinnest yet at 6.3mm. That's slimmer than the 6.7mm Galaxy A5 and 6.9mm iPhone 6.

But it certainly won't be the lightest phone. Sam Mobile is reporting that it will weigh 150 grams, which is a little heavier than the 129-gram iPhone 6.

It will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S5. The Galaxy A7 is expected to come with a 2,600 mAh battery, while the S5 has a 2,800 mAh battery. We can also expect the A7 to come with 2GB of memory and 16GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy A7 won't come with the newest version of Android. The phone is likely to ship with Android 4.4 Kitkat, which is the software most high-end Android phones currently use.

It sounds like the Galaxy A7 will be like a smaller, slimmer Galaxy Note with more metal incorporated into the design. The Galaxy A7 would be the third phone in Samsung’s A-series of smartphones, joining the Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5.

