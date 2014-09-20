Here's Your First Look At What May Be Samsung's Next Metal Galaxy Phone

Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Alpha is the company’s first phone to feature premium metal edges, but it looks like there’s more where that came from. Tech blog Sam Mobile just released a report saying that the company is launching a new line of A-series smartphones that will come with a similar design.

One of those phones will reportedly be the Galaxy A5, according to Sam Mobile. The website claims to have obtained photos of the unreleased Samsung phone, which comes with metal edges and a smooth back plate. Sam Mobile says Samsung has ditched the dimpled back and plastic-like rear casing it has used for the Galaxy S5 and previously released phones. It’s not exactly metal, but the author writes that it “feels cold in the hand.”

There’s no word on when the A5 could launch, but the website says it will come with a 5-inch screen, a 13-megapixel camera, and a previous generation Snapdragon 400 processor used in older phones.

This might be Samsung’s next phone, the Galaxy A15. Notice the metal trim and smooth back.

The screen is said to be 5 inches, which would make it about the same size as the Galaxy S5.

The author posted this to prove the name of the device. Looks like it’s also running Android 4.4.4.

And here’s the boot screen.

Looks like it has the same home screen as the Galaxy S5’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.