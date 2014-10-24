It Looks Like Samsung Has Another IPhone Look-Alike Coming, And It's Going To Be Cheap

Sam Mobile This might be the Galaxy A5

Samsung may be preparing to release another phone similar to its recently announced Galaxy Alpha.

Blog Sam Mobile reports that Samsung will actually be releasing three new phones with metal edges, and one of them might have just been approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

The phone is believed to be called the Galaxy A3, and it’s said to be the cheapest, entry-level version of the three handsets.

If the Galaxy A3 looks anything like Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha and the reportedly leaked Galaxy A5, it will come with metal chamfered edges wrapped around its phone’s casing. It looks an awful lot like the design Apple has used for the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5, as shown in the photo below.

The FCC filing itself doesn’t tell us too much about the phone, but does indicate you’ll be able to two SIM cards with it.

A SIM card is the tiny piece of plastic inside your phone that gives it an identity. It carries your phone number and makes sure your calls go through whichever network your subscribed to when you make a phone call. So, if you’re able to use two SIM cards instead of one, you could essentially have two different phone numbers for one phone.

The version of the Galaxy A3 that passed through the FCC looks like it will only be able to connect to 3G networks, which means it will likely be a super cheap budget phone. However, Sam Mobile reports that a 4G version is also in the works.

Although the Galaxy A3 sounds like it will be a low-end phone, it is expected to come with a 64-bit processor. Other than that, it will feature a low-resolution display, a 5-megapixel camera, and just 8GB of storage space, according to Sam Mobile.

The Galaxy A3 is said to be one of three phones in Samsung’s rumoured A series of Galaxy phones, along with the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7. If Samsung is in fact planning to launch a new series of Galaxy A phones, they will probably all feature a similar design but with different components on the inside.

