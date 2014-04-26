The Most Important Features In Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Explained In 5 GIFs

Samsung has a new ad out today for its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5.

The phone launched last month to decent reviews, but some have used the device to show that smartphone innovation has stalled. (Even if true, that’s not a bad thing.)

The new commercial is pretty simple and highlights a few of the most useful features of the GS5. Critics blasted Samsung for packing in too many confusing features into its Galaxy S4 phone last year, so Samsung simplified the Galaxy S5 and focused on stuff most people care about.

Let’s take a look.

The Galaxy S5 is water resistant. You can dunk it under a meter of water for up to 30 minutes and it will be fine.

It has a 5.1-inch screen. Many have called it the best smartphone screen ever.

It comes with Milk Music, Samsung’s streaming music app that’s sort of like Pandora.

There’s a sensor on the back that can measure your heart rate.

The camera is really good. It also has a feature that lets you refocus a photo after you take it.

Watch the full commercial here:

