Samsung has formally recalled the replacement Galaxy Note 7

Samsung and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are formally recalling the replacement Galaxy Note 7 phone.

According to the CPSC, all Galaxy Note 7 phones are being recalled, even the ones sold after September 15, which Samsung initially said would be safe to use.

