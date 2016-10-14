Samsung has formally recalled the replacement Galaxy Note 7

Samsung and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are formally recalling the replacement Galaxy Note 7 phone.
According to the CPSC, all Galaxy Note 7 phones are being recalled, even the ones sold after September 15, which Samsung initially said would be safe to use.
Developing…
