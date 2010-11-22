Samsung Focusing On Windows Phone 7, Not Android For 2011?

Photo: Samsung.com

Here’s a stunner: Samsung is going to put more focus on Windows Phone 7 in 2011 than Android.This comes from somewhat sketchy sources, though. Daniel Rubino at WPCentral, a Windows Phone-centric blog, picks up on a report from Chinese site iMobile that says Samsung will put Windows Phone 7 on 63% of its new handsets, Android on 32%, and Bada on 6%.



Samsung has been producing some of the best Android-based phones of late, so we would be surprised to see it jump to Windows. Samsung is also producing the Galaxy Tab, the first real tablet competitor for the iPad.

We’ll put in emails and calls to Microsoft, Google, and Samsung. If we get any clarity on what’s going on, we’ll let you know.

Update: A reader forwards this story about Samsung getting sued over Android patents. Maybe Samsung is looking to avoid lawsuits like this in the future? We doubt it, but it’s an interesting theory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.