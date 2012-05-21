Don't Write Windows Phone's Obituary Just Yet, Samsung's New Focus 2 Is A Winner [REVIEW]

The Samsung Focus 2 4G LTE pleasantly surprised me. I’ve had it for about a week now and I don’t want to give it back. That’s how much I like it.



And that says a lot about Windows Phone. This was my first time using one for an extended period of time.

The 4-inch Super AMOLED screen makes it easy to read on and I loved how clear and bright it was. Surfing the web was fast thanks to AT&T’s 4G LTE. I didn’t experience any hang ups.

I only found a few drawbacks. The Focus 2 only comes with 8 GB of storage, which probably won’t be enough if you like to store a bunch of music and movies on your device. Luckily, you can add more storage with a micro SD card.

As with all Windows Phones, the app store needs a lot of work. There isn’t nearly as large of an app selection as you’ll find on Android and iPhone. I missed using SoundCloud, one of my favourite apps.

Still, those drawbacks are relatively minor, considering the Focus 2’s incredible price.

I can’t believe this phone costs $50. (With a two-year contract, of course.) If the iPhone wasn’t so ubiquitous, then I would be OK with the Focus 2. It’s a steal.

