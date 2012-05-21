Don't Write Windows Phone's Obituary Just Yet, Samsung's New Focus 2 Is A Winner [REVIEW]

The Samsung Focus 2 4G LTE pleasantly surprised me. I’ve had it for about a week now and I don’t want to give it back. That’s how much I like it.
And that says a lot about Windows Phone. This was my first time using one for an extended period of time.
The 4-inch Super AMOLED screen makes it easy to read on and I loved how clear and bright it was. Surfing the web was fast thanks to AT&T’s 4G LTE. I didn’t experience any hang ups.
I only found a few drawbacks. The Focus 2 only comes with 8 GB of storage, which probably won’t be enough if you like to store a bunch of music and movies on your device. Luckily, you can add more storage with a micro SD card.
As with all Windows Phones, the app store needs a lot of work. There isn’t nearly as large of an app selection as you’ll find on Android and iPhone. I missed using SoundCloud, one of my favourite apps.
Still, those drawbacks are relatively minor, considering the Focus 2’s incredible price.
I can’t believe this phone costs $50. (With a two-year contract, of course.) If the iPhone wasn’t so ubiquitous, then I would be OK with the Focus 2. It’s a steal.
Compared to the iPhone, the phones look pretty similar. The obvious difference is the 4-inch screen on the Focus 2.
Home Screens. The iPhone's Retina display is extremely bright, but the Focus 2's screen is pretty good too.
Here is a great example of screen brightness differences. Samsung's looks dull compared to the iPhone.
Watching movies on the Focus 2 was nice. Netflix looked great. The larger screen really makes a difference. Plus the Netflix app looks a lot better on Windows Phone than iPhone.
The Xbox Live store is an interesting combination of Game centre and the games section of the App Store.
I think the Focus 2 is decent. It's a nice phone at a nice price that is light, bright, and super easy to use.
This was my first time really getting to know Windows Phone, and I found it fun and interesting. It's a completely different experience than you'll get on iPhone or Android, and I can see how that would be very appealing for a lot of people.
Still, just know Windows Phone's app selection is limited. And I wasn't a fan of the button placement at the bottom. Battery life wasn't so hot either, which is strange considering I've heard Windows Phones are supposed to last a long time. (The 4G could be to blame.)
As good as the Focus 2 is, I don't I think you should hawk your iPhone for it. But you're a first-time smartphone buyer, you won't be disappointed, especially considering you can score one for just $50.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.