A new Samsung feature lets you easily transfer whatever you're doing to other Samsung devices

Samsung released a beta version of Samsung Flow on Monday, which lets you transfer whatever you’re doing on one Samsung device to another seamlessly.

It’s basically Samsung’s version of Apple’s Handoff feature, which lets you pick up where you left off on any iOS or Mac device. Microsoft also has a similar feature called Continuum.

With Samsung Flow, you could start an email on your phone, for example, but finish writing it on a bigger screen like a tablet or computer. Flow transfers exactly where you left off to all your Samsung devices.

Samsung announced Flow during its developer conference last November — here’s how it works:

Tap the Share icon within an app to select which of your Samsung devices you want to transfer your activity to. For example, this person clearly got tired of reading an article on his Samsung smartphone, so he’s transferring it to his Samsung tablet. It lets him resume reading the article without needing to search for it all over again.

You’ll be able to pick up phone calls on other Flow-connected Samsung devices, too.

You can transfer a call over from your tablet to your phone with just a couple of taps.

You can even transfer directions from apps like Yelp or Google Maps to your Samsung Gear S smartwatch.

And if you’re watching your Samsung TV but don’t have your phone nearby, Flow can show you incoming notifications with a small pop-up in the bottom right corner of your TV screen.

The promotional video below also shows how you could check out a document on your phone during your commute, and set it to open on your computer when you get to your desk.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

One of the great things about Flow is that it’s compatible with almost any Android app that has the ability to “share,” which means you’ll be able to transfer what you’re doing in almost any app to another Samsung device.

You can download the beta version from the Google Play Store now, but note that it’s only compatible with a few Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S5, S6/S6 Edge, Alpha, Note 4 and Note Edge smartphones, and the Galaxy Tab S tablet. More devices will be added to the compatibility list as the app develops out of the beta stage.

Also keep in mind that Flow is exclusive to Samsung devices only right now, so its usefulness depends on whether or not you have an all-Samsung ecosystem.

It’s no mistake that Flow would only function with other Samsung devices, as the company wants to encourage Samsung smartphone users to keep within the Samsung connected ecosystem, which includes TVs, smartwatches, and tablets.

