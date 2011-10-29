Samsung Will Make Phones With Flexible Touchscreens Next Year

Samsung announced during its earnings call today that it will begin making smartphones with flexible displays, PC World reports.



The displays will start with smartphones, hopefully in early 2012, then be implemented in larger devices like tablets.

So what are the displays good for? They could be used to add new input controls for phones. Take a look at this prototype Nokia showed off earlier this week for an example. Every twist and turn has its own function.

