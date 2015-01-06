Samsung Just Released A Tiny Flash Drive That Can Transfer Movies In 8 Seconds

Samsung Samsung’s new T1 flash drive is the size of a business card.

Samsung had a big day at the 2015 Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, debuting a new TV, an oven, and a washing machine, but this might just top them all.

It released a new line of flash drives called Portable SSD T1, and it looks pretty cool for a USB flash drive.

The T1 has a sleek black chrome surface and is the size of a business card. It weighs about 30 grams, which translates to roughly an ounce.

But it’s the transfer speed that really makes T1 worth writing about. Samsung claims it has read/write speeds of up to 450 MB per second, which is three to seven times faster than a regular external hard disk drive (HDD). With that speed, you can transfer a 3GB movie file in just eight seconds, or a 10GB movie file in about 27 seconds, it says.

The T1 comes in three models (250GB/500GB/1TB) and the price ranges from $US179 to $US599. It will be available in the US, European, and Asian markets later this month.

You can check out the full press release here.

