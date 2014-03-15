LEAKED: Another Samsung Fitness Tracker That May Launch With The Galaxy S5

Sam Mobile Here’s what Samsung’s next fitness tracker may look like

Samsung may add another fitness tracker to its lineup that could hit store shelves alongside the Galaxy S5 phone.

The Korea-based smartphone maker has apparently redesigned its S Band wristband, according to blog Sam Mobile, which claims to have slides showing the gadget.

Samsung announced a different version of the S Band last year with the Galaxy S4, which had a more rectangular design than the alleged new edition. Sam Mobile says the images came from a leaked sales guide for the Galaxy S5.

Unlike Samsung’s newly announced Gear Fit, which debuted at Mobile World Congress just weeks ago, the S Band doesn’t have a screen. This means the fitness tracker uses its sensors to gather health data and sends it to your smartphone, where you’ll be able to see information (burned calories, distance ran, etc.) through Samsung’s S Health app and Activity Tracker app. It will also be able to check your sleeping habits, the leaked brochure says: “Monitor your daily activities (Calories, Steps, Distance) and Sleep Efficiency.”

Like some other wearable devices, the S Band claims it will send a buzz to your wrist if you’re receiving a call, an SMS message or if you stray too far from your phone. You can choose to wear the tracker as a clip or in a wristband in various colours including white, yellow, black and orange. It will likely tether to your phone via Bluetooth like most fitness wearables.

It’s unclear if the S Band would be restricted to Samsung devices only like the Gear Fit, which is compatible with 17 Galaxy phones. If Samsung does decide to bring the S Band to market, it may promote it as a cheaper alternative to the Gear Fit. There’s no pricing information for the Gear Fit just yet, but since the S Band doesn’t have a screen it’s likely to see a much lower price point.

