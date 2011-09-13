Is This The Samsung Windows 8 Tablet Microsoft Is Giving Away Today?

Photo: Michelle Hu via Weibo

It looks like the rumours are true. This Is My Next found this leaked photo of what is likely Samsung’s Windows 8 tablet.The tablet will be handed out to attendees at Microsoft’s Build conference later today. We can’t tell much from the photo, but at least we know it exists.



