Samsung: Are You Crazy? Of Course We're Not Doing A Facebook Clone

Yesterday there was a report that Samsung was working on a Facebook clone.



We thought that was the worst idea ever.

Samsung agrees! Here’s what it said:

“There have been inquiries and a few articles claiming that Samsung Electronics is going to offer a Facebook-like service, being developed under a code-name called ‘Samsung Facebook.’ However this is not true and the rumour is groundless.

‘Family Story’ has been available since February 2012 on Samsung Smart TVs, Smartphones, Tablets and the web*. This service, like its name, is a family-oriented convergence service that focuses on sharing and storing families’ special moments.

It is true that we currently are working on upgrading ‘Family Story’ as we always thrive to provide consumers with enhanced experiences, but this is far from a “Samsung Facebook” as some are claiming it to be.”

