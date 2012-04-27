We Already Know The Hottest Feature In Samsung's Next Galaxy Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung officially announced that its new mobile chip, the Exynos 4 Quad, will be used in its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S III.The Verge was the first to pick up on the announcement.



There’s a lot of impressive tech behind the chip, but what you really need to know is what it can do.

The most impressive feature is the ability to play video at full 1080p HD. That’s going to look really nice on the phone’s big screen. Images and 3D gaming graphics will look a lot better too. (This makes sense since the Galaxy S III is rumoured to have a 1080p HD display).

Even the iPhone 4S’s processor can’t do that.

Now that we know what’s up with the processor, we still have to wait for Samsung to divulge all the other details behind the Galaxy S III on May 3.

