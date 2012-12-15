SAMSUNG: This Is What Apple Does Much Better Than Us

Photo: Aerva

Samsung’s Chief Strategy Officer, Young Sohn, says he still uses Apple products at home.”At work I’m using Samsung devices; Apple at home, mainly because all of my systems and files are done that way.”



Speaking to MIT’s Technology Review, he explained:

OK, so think about Apple compared to Samsung. I use a Mac, actually, at home. I’ve always used Mac, an iPhone, and an iPad. I also have the Galaxy. So I’m a great example.

If you look at the strengths of Apple, in a way it’s not the product per se. It’s that consumers like their ecosystem such as iCloud. I like that my family 6,000 miles away in Korea is able to see my schedule and see all of my contacts and photos. It is sticky, but it is a proprietary architecture.

Look at your phone [pointing to my Samsung Galaxy Nexus]. It’s a better phone, in my view. It’s a better display. It’s faster. But eventually the connected ecosystem is really critical.

I think we have probably the largest platform in the world between the devices and displays and televisions we sell. We actually provide more devices that are interacting with consumers than anyone in the world. But if you think about our experiences, it’s device-centric. It’s experienced by itself. It’s not experienced in a connected way. So we think we can provide a lot more things than what we are doing today with an open ecosystem with our partners.

That’s something you would never expect an Apple executive to say about Samsung products.

It’s smart and open minded to recognise a weakness in Samsung’s products. And, he’s only been there since August, so he might have been using Apple stuff previously and not made the switch yet.

But the weird thing about what he’s saying is that Samsung’s phones are based on Android, which is powered by Google, which has the best web services on the planet. Between Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Maps, and search, Samsung’s devices should work very well together.

Read the full interview here →

