How Samsung Executive David Eun Changed His Life After Surviving A Plane Crash Last Year

Samsung mobile ad executive David Eun shares the three ways he changed his life after surviving the crash landing of the Asiana Airlines 777 at San Francisco airport last year.

We interviewed Eun at last year’s IGNITION conference.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Justin Gmoser. Originally published in November 2013.

