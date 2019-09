Samsung mobile ad executive David Eun shares the three ways he changed his life after surviving the crash landing of the Asiana Airlines 777 at San Francisco airport this summer. Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Justin Gmoser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.