Samsung Is The Largest Smartphone Manufacturer In Europe

Samsung catapulted to the top of the European smartphone market last year, capitalising on the tumbles of faltering rival Nokia, according to data from comScore.



Samsung accounted for 32 per cent of all smartphones used in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK — up from its 18 per cent share at year-end 2011. These five markets combined for 136 million active smartphones at the end of 2012, up from approximately 105 million a year prior.

Note that comScore tracks installed base market share, indicating that Samsung’s share of shipments was likely much larger.

It appears that Samsung is eating up market share from onetime stalwart Nokia, which is in the middle of a rocky transition from its proprietary Symbian platform to Microsoft’s Windows Phone. Nokia’s share of the European smartphone market plummeted from 28 per cent in December 2011 to 16 per cent at the end of last year. The release of Windows Phone 8 in late October does not appear to have arrested its fall.

