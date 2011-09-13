Samsung's First New iPhone-Killer To Hit The U.S. Is Here And We Have It [HANDS ON]

Steve Kovach
samsung epic 4g touch

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

At last, we have the first model of Samsung’s Galaxy S II to land in the U.S. of A.This is the Sprint model, called the Epic Touch 4G, that’s launching September 16 for $199 with a two-year contract.

(T-Mobile and AT&T will also have variations of the Galaxy S II, but we still don’t have a release date or price for those phones.)

Our snap reaction of the Epic Touch? It’s almost exactly like the international version of the Galaxy S II we reviewed a few months ago. That’s not a bad thing; it’s a great phone.

And we’re very glad Samsung was able to add 4G to the device. Our poor friends overseas are stuck with 3G Galaxy S II’s for now.

We’ll have a full review up later this week, but check out our hands-on impressions for now.

The Epic Touch looks and feels almost exactly like the Galaxy S II everyone overseas has been raving about for months

...But they still worked in the Sprint logo

It has the same blocky TouchWiz skin as other Samsung Android phones

Still, it's shiny and sleek

And very thin

The screen is a massive 4.52 inches. Just like the Samsung Infuse 4G on AT&T

But because of all the plastic, the phone feels lighter than air

The Epic Touch ships with Android 2.3.4, the latest and most up-to-date version

The phone comes loaded with a bunch of Samsung apps, including the Media Hub that lets you download movies.

One thing you won't get on any other Galaxy S II model: Sprint TV comes preinstalled for live TV streaming

Sprint's 4G network in NYC is pretty fast. That upload speed is INCREDIBLE by any standard

Thin, but covered in plastic

This 8 MP camera will capture 1080p HD video

So what will the Epic Touch be up against?

The iPhone 5, of course >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.