Samsung's First New iPhone-Killer To Hit The U.S. Is Here And We Have It [HANDS ON]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

At last, we have the first model of Samsung’s Galaxy S II to land in the U.S. of A.This is the Sprint model, called the Epic Touch 4G, that’s launching September 16 for $199 with a two-year contract.



(T-Mobile and AT&T will also have variations of the Galaxy S II, but we still don’t have a release date or price for those phones.)

Our snap reaction of the Epic Touch? It’s almost exactly like the international version of the Galaxy S II we reviewed a few months ago. That’s not a bad thing; it’s a great phone.

And we’re very glad Samsung was able to add 4G to the device. Our poor friends overseas are stuck with 3G Galaxy S II’s for now.

We’ll have a full review up later this week, but check out our hands-on impressions for now.

